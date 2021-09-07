Actress Eniola Badmus Celebrates 44th Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Actress Eniola Badmus Celebrates 44th Birthday
Actress Eniola Badmus Celebrates 44th Birthday

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Eniola Badmus, has released gorgeous photos of herself to celebrate her 44th birthday on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The movie star further penned a gratitude post on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

If there is anything that the last 365 days had taught me, is the act of CONSTANT AND CONSCIOUS GRATITUDE. A whole lot of things had happened within me and around me but God has chosen to keep us and keep our name high irrespective of all.

Read Also: ‘Don’t Promise And Fail,’ Actress Eniola Badmus Warns Those Promising To Take Care Of Obama DMW’s Son

I am super excited for the gift of life, for good friendships, and amazing fans/followers whose prayers and supports have kept me going, always.

God, I can’t be grateful enough and I pray that you perfect all that concerns me and continue to let my light SHINE because you have just started. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SENATOR BADOSKY, BUSTY ,GBOGBO BIGZ GIRL, OMO OLOGO.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here