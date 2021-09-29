Actress Georgina Onuoha Celebrates 41st Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha, has taken to her Instagram page to release gorgeous studio photos of herself to celebrate her 41st birthday on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The actress also wrote a caption to celebrate herself.

“Thank you lord for the gift of life. As another year begins, I am grateful to God for His endless blessings over me. Everything I have and all that I am are proofs of His endless love over me. I bless God for this day, for giving me another year in His untold love,” she wrote.

“To the Queen Within me, to the Woman I’ve Become. The Mother I am and the the Lover in me will tenderly Say; love myself I do. Not everything, but I love the good as well as the bad. I love my crazy lifestyle, and I love my hard discipline. I love my freedom of speech and the way my eyes get dark when I’m tired. I love that I have learned to trust people with my heart, even if it will get broken. I am proud of everything that I am and will become. Never fret for it’s going to be an amazing year for you Gina. Happy Birthday to me 🙏🎂💃❤️👑🎉. 41 feels fabulous already,” she added.