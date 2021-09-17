Actress Ireti Doyle Reveals Relevance Of ‘Next Of Kin’

Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has revealed the relevance of the Next of Kin detail often requested by banks and hospitals.

The film star took to her Twitter page to enlighten people on what to consider when filling out the blank space assigned to the Next of Kin detail.

In her words:

“When filling the blank space for “NEXT OF KIN”, let your first thought not be “who will inherit my stuff”. Let it be “who is the one person I would want making life and death decisions on my behalf should I be unable to do so for myself”. E get why.”