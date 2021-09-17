Actress Lizzy Jay Celebrates 26th Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress and comedienne, Adeyola Adebola, better known as Lizzy Jay, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her 26th birthday on Friday, September 17, 2021.

The comic content creator, who was born on the 17th of September 1995, shared some lovely photos of herself in different gowns to mark her new age.

In one of her posts, the comedienne also known as Omo Ibadan wrote, ”Boya you people shu not vex o dia wee be poplik holiday today because it’s today they born me. Happy birthday to me.”

The movie star has also received birthday wishes from her colleagues and followers.