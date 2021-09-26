Actress Ruth Kadiri Reveals What Makes Her Depressed

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has revealed that being broke is the only thing that makes her sad and depressed.

The movie star, in a post shared on her Instagram page, questioned her fans and followers on what makes them sad.

Giving her response, Ruth Kadiri said that once she is broke, she would tell whosoever who cares to listen to that she is depressed.

The mother of one wrote:

“What’s one thing that cam make you sad??? Me, money once I’m broke only me go dey tell people say I’m depressed, I’m depressed. Set awon I’m not happy. What about you what makes your sad?”