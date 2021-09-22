Actress Seun Osigbesan Blasts Bobrisky

Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan, has come hard for controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky for the latter’s statement during his interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Bobrisky told Chude that he decided to become a woman because he was not gettting any benefits when he was a man, stressing that people treated him like a servant when he was a man.

Bobrisky further said that being a woman has paved the way for him and most women don’t know how to use their womanhood to their benefits.

Read Also: I Am An Exclusive Prostitute – Bobrisky

Blasting the crossdresser for his statement on womanhood via her Instagram page, Osigbesan who plays Jennifer on TV sitcom ‘The Johnsons’ wrote:

“I am so disgusted right now. I have never done this on my page. I have never taken to my social media to speak against anyone other than the Nigerian government but this right here sucks. This man is a disgrace to Manhood!!! What does he know about Being A Woman? And what exactly does he mean by “I use what I have to get what I want”? What exactly is he preaching about being A Woman? Does he mean being a man means being a slave? I really do not understand this. What exactly is he preaching? May the judgment of God come upon you for choosing to be an agent of the devil and misleading innocent lives.”