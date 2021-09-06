“Adultery Is A Wrong Strategy,” Nigerians React To Tega, Boma’s Eviction

The eviction of Tega and Boma from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House has had Nigerians offering their takes and reactions.

Boma and Tega who became intimate during the last days of their time in the house seem to have stepped on the toes of many Nigerians.

While on stage with Ebuka after getting evicted from the house, Tega said that her intimacy with Boma was them acting out a script.

The married mother of one further said that she hopes the viewers enjoyed their content and strategy.

Reacting to this, @marrgarritah wrote, “You, a married woman wanted to use adultery as content / strategy on National TV……..in Nigeria? Lol.”

Read Also: “I Miss My Husband; Boma Is My Friend,” Tega Says As She Gets Evicted

@ebelee_ wrote, “I have to say Tega brought in the worst known strategy I’ve ever seen on BBN. How can you a Nigerian woman rely on adultery as her strategy to win a show with a Nigeria audience? What was the thought process?”

@drpenking wrote, “Tega committed an abominable act with Boma. The anger and disgust was palpable from extreme of the Nigerian soil to the other. The people were given an opportunity to vote and they converted the anger to action, turned up massively and aggressively and voted them out.”

@_unwana wrote, “Naah, there’s a limit. Overt infidelity on the part of a woman is where many people draw a line. If Tega is smart, she’ll grant an emotional interview making apologies of all sort because as it stands, her brand is messed up.”

@Samueloyedele7 wrote, “Micheal went home with 4.7m compare to the other lady Tega that went home with adultery.”