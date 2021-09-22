Again, Fire Breaks Out At NPA Headquarters

Properties worth millions of naira were on Wednesday destroyed in a fire outbreak at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Broad street, Lagos.

The fire was said to have been triggered off by an electrical surge.

It affected three offices on the 6th floor of the building but no life was lost.

Some staff, who pleaded anonymity, said they were just settling down for the day’s job when the fire started.

The staff said those on the affected floor were asked to stay at a point on the ground floor where head count of those on duty was taken by the safety officers.

General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Olaseni Alakija, who confirmed the incident, said officials of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

Alakija said in line with safety protocols, the affected floor had since been cordoned off and investigations were ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The fire affected one office where 2 desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.

“The Management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s Fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in anyway” he said..

Recalled that property worth billions of naira were destroyed when urchins set NPA Headquarters on fire during the @EndSARS protest.