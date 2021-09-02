Age Doesn’t Command Respect – BBNaija’s Vee

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has stated that age does not command respect.

The reality TV star and musician took to her Twitter page on Thursday to state this.

According to the BBNaija Lockdown star, older people should not try to use their age to step all over others and evade being disrespected in return.

Vee then urged everyone to learn to respect one another because life is give-and-take.

In her words:

“It’s older people thinking they can use their age as a disrespect-proof vest for me. 15 or 52, this life is give and take. Let’s respect ourselves please 😂”