AGN President, Emeka Rollas Vows To Punish Prince Kpokpogri For Blackmailing Tonto Dikeh

Emeka Rollas, the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has vowed to make a scapegoat of Prince Kpokpogri for blackmailing Tonto Dikeh.

Rollas took to his Instagram page to show solidarity to Tonto Dikeh.

He further advised actresses to be careful of the kind of people they date.

He wrote:

“Events of the last few days have shown that Actresses are now marked for blackmail especially hinging it on the basis of relationship gone awry. But should it be a reason for publishing private conversations without consent of the other party?

We shall use this one to set example to serve as a deterrent to all other persons including bloggers presently profiling actresses for blackmail to have a rethink.

We will no longer fold our hands and watch our members taken to public ridicule via invasion of privacy.

We are also looking into cases where our certified members have taken to social media to call fellow member out or make statements that can bring disrepute to our Guild or cause disharmony among members.”