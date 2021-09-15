Akwa Ibom Assembly Passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a bill prohibiting open grazing in the state.

The bill for the prohibition of open rearing and grazing of livestock was passed during a plenary session on Tuesday.

The bill sponsored by Udo Kieran, member representing Oruk Anam state constituency, also provide for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation and control.

Also Read: Lagos Assembly Passes VAT, Anti-Open Grazing Bills

Asuquo Udo, chairman committee on agriculture, presented a joint report on the bill after which the lawmakers voted and adopted all its clauses.

Subsequently, Aniekan Bassey, speaker of the house, directed Mandu Umoren, clerk of the house, to transmit copies of the bills to State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for assent.