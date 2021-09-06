Anambra: No Electronic Authentication, No Voting, INEC Warns

Ahead of the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared that no one will be allowed to vote except such person has undergone an electronic authentication of his identity using its

Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this Monday in Abuja during the commission’s third quarterly meeting with political parties.

Yakubu again lamented the growing number of conflicting court orders and judgments which are usually procured by politicians seeking to outmaneuver one another.

On the Anambra Governorship Election, Yakubu said the Commission will use the next few weeks to compile the register of voters for claims and objections, clean up the data, print the Permanent Voter Cards PVCs for collection by registrants and compile the register for each of the 5,720 polling units in the State.

“I want to assure every newly registered voter in Anambra State, including those who applied to transfer from within and outside the State or for the replacement of damaged or lost PVCs that their cards will be printed and made available to them for collection before the election. Each political party fielding candidates in the election will be given a copy of the voters’ register on 7th October 2021 as published in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the elections”, he stated.