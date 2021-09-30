Anger Over Ordered Closure Of Akure Markets

Market women and some residents in Akure on Wednesday evening expressed anger over the ordered closure of markets on October 1st.

Deji of Akure Kingdom and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, on Wednesday evening approved closure of all markets in Akure Kingdom to honour Hon Isaac Adedayo Omolafe.

Hon Adedayo, until his death was the lawmaker representing Akure North and South Constituency in the National Assembly.

His burial has been slated for October 1st.

The Akure Monarch, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, urged all residents of Akure to use the market closure to pay their last respect to the late lawmaker.

He described late Adedayo as one of the most illustrious sons of Akure Kingdom.

According to the statement: “Akure community is grieved at this moment but we are consoled with the fact and assurances that he lived a fulfilling life no matter how short.

“His Majesty urges all Akure sons and daughters to continue to support and remember his immediate family in their prayers.”

Some residents who spoke said the recurring closure of markets was becoming unbearable.

They said markets were closed for two days last month during the ‘Dududu’ festival.