Annie accuses her husband, 2face, of sharing the same house with his ex/babymama, Pero, during vacation

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram Stories to slam husband, singer, Tuface Idibia, his family and his children’s mothers.

The actress wrote to Tuface in the now deleted post, “Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish.”

She added that she has been patient and she has made so many sacrifices for Tuface and his kids, but she’s no fool.

She went on to say that Tuface’s family never liked her from the get go, no matter how hard she tried.

She then called Tuface out for sleeping under the same roof with his children’s mother, Pero Adeniyi, when he’s visiting the kids they share.

She also called out Tuface’s brother, Hyacinth Idibia, for housing the singer, his kids and Pero under the same roof.

She concluded by naming Tuface’s manager, Efe, Frankie and the singer’s relatives telling them that their action is “unacceptable”.

