Any Kidnapper In Abia Will Die – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed that kidnapping is a capital offence in the state.

Ikpeazu stated this in Umuahia on Thursday while launching the Abia State Security Fund/Deployment of the Security Support and Resident Card.

He warned that “anybody who practices kidnapping in Abia shall die.”

He stated that the initiative of the programme was to monitor and identify residents, even in the bush, especially as the state is bordered by seven states.

Ikpeazu stressed the need for synergy among the South-East governments with a view to nipping in the bud cross-border crimes, adding, “The Abia State Residents’ Card’s will help to identify genuine residents.