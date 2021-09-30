APC Releases Timetable For State Congresses

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the October 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect party State Executive Committee (SEC).

This was contained in a notice issued by the Secretary to the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Thursday.

The Secretary, in the notice, said: “Under the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our Party’s Constitution, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great Party, has approved the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the Federation to elect Party Officials.”

The notice showed the purchase of forms for State Congresses is slated for Wednesday 15th September to Monday 11th October 2021.

The screening of aspirants for State Exco will be conducted on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th October while the State Congresses – Saturday 16th October hold in all the States except Anambra and Zamfara States.

The notice further indicated that the Appeals arising from state congresses will hold between Saturday 23rd and Saturday 30th October 2021.

Akpanudoedehe further stated that aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100, 000. Deputy Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50, 000.

Those who want to jostle for the position of Senatorial chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30, 000 and other offices N30, 000.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

The Nation recalls the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting of Wednesday 29th September 2021 considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses Reports.

However, the CECPC will look into any areas where there are disputes.