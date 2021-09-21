APC Will Support Osinbajo For 2023 Presidency If He Declares Interest: Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has expressed that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will enjoy the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if he shows interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Sule stated this on Monday when he met with members of the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) in Lafia, the state capital.

Although Osinbajo has not declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race, the group said it was in Nasarawa to solicit the governor’s support for the vice-president.

Sule stated that APC governors will support Osinbajo, adding that he is a “sellable” candidate.

“Our concern is how we will sustain the party beyond President Buhari. So, if you come up with the idea, you know you will not only get my attention but the attention of every progressive governor in the country,” Sule said.

“So, if you are going about to sell this man, I want you to know that not every product is sellable but Osinbajo is sellable.

“I pray that all the work you are doing now will not be in vain. It will be good for our party and the progress of this country.”