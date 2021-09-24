Aside meeting drake & shouting e-choke, what has davido achieved musical from the beginning of 2020 till date?? – Man writes

According to the fan, all Davido has been able to achieve in his music career since last year was meeting the Canadian rapper, Drake, and shouting the popular catchphrase “E Choke”.

A tweep who seems to be a fan of Davido’s rival Wizkid sees no reason why the singer has to be compared to the latter who has done so well to keep his brand alive and more solid by putting in a lot of efforts and resources to become who he is today.

He wrote; Aside meeting drake and shouting e-choke, what has davido achieved musical from the beginning of 2020 till date ??