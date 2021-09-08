Ask Buhari To Conduct Free, Credible Polls, Wike Tells UN

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to the United Nations and other world bodies to mount pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, to conduct a free and fair elections in 2023.

Wike urged the United Nations agencies in particular to continue to advocate for a free, fair and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

Wike stated this during a Working visit by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike spoke during the visit through his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

He said Rivers State believes that strengthening democratic Institutions was the way to go.

Also Read: God Will Give Us A President Like Buhari In 2023: Umahi

He stated, “In all our activities, we always operate democratically. In the last two Local Government elections, we have had, we had inclusiveness of women not only as Vice Chairmen, but also councillors.

“We believe strongly that we have to support democratic institutions in Nigeria, and demonstrate it here in Rivers State, where we have the opportunity to do it, and also to develop strong institutions in education, health, infrastructure and in human capital development.”

Wike added, “Like you have rightly said, this country has a good role to play in the West African scene. We are condemning what is happening in Guinea. We spoke against what is happening in Mali so we have to demonstrate it here. We cannot allow this country to go into 2023 elections, without the electronic voting passed as a Bill; we cannot.

“Please, use whatever advocacy level you can use. I think this is the time to speak loud and clear, because the stability of a democratic nation all over the world is based on its electoral proces. And if the electoral process continues to be insincere and continues to be non-transparent, there cannot be any peace.”