Ayra Starr Reacts As Fan Compares Her To Simi

Mavin Records artist, Ayra Starr, has reacted to a Twitter user who pitched her against Studio Brat CEO, Simi.

The Twitter user took to the ‘Duduke’ crooner’s Twitter mentions to tell her that she is no longer a recognized artist on the streets as they all now listen to Ayra Starr.

Clapping back at the troll, the mother of one tweeted back.

“Ur papa wey no fall off where he dey rn?”

Reacting to the tweet, the 19-year-old ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner tweeted, “Haaaa Queen 🙌 🙌 please don’t mind him, he’s a bloody Samaritan. Love you forever 🤍 🤍 🤍.”