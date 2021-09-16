Bawa Is Hale and Hearty – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), has said its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is hale and hearty.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the clarification became necessary following the incident earlier on Thursday where the chairman slumped after giving a brief goodwill message.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk,” Uwujaren said in the statement.

Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day when he started to feel unwell and had to return to his seat before he slumped.