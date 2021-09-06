BBNaija: Avoid Angel, stick with Liquorose – Whitemoney tells Emmanuel how to evade eviction

Whitemoney has told fellow housemate, Emmanuel to avoid Angel and stick with Liquorose if he doesn’t want to get evicted from the reality show.

Whitemoney made this known during a conversation with Emmanuel after the eviction show on Sunday night.

He told him to avoid Angel or at least make sure Liquorose doesn’t see them.

Whitemoney who nicknamed Liquorose “2Sure” further advised Emmanuel to continue making her happy in other to avoid evictions.

“You see this way you want to thread, I mean going after Angel? Stop it. Road de am o but it’s not for you.

“Even if you decide to go after her, make sure Liquorose doesn’t notice or get to see you both it won’t make sense.

“Just maintain the pace you have now, you started with her just stick with her. Keep it real with 2Sure because what you need is 2sure.

“2sure is where you should want to be. If you get outside you can do whatever you want but in here you have to stick to her. Work on making her happy always,” he said.

