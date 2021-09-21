BBNaija Felt Like A Video Game – Yousef

Recently-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Yousef, has said that while he was in the house, it felt like a video game.

He made this known in his exit interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, after his eviction from the house.

Speaking with Yousef in the interview, Ebuka asked him how he felt to be out of the show.

Yousef said, “Well, now I’m actually back to reality because I felt like I was in a video game. I had to play this character in a video game. I had to move all the way out and focus on what would happen outside the house.”

He also mentioned that it was a bit challenging for him to settle into the show because of the different characters present.

“It was very difficult because I know I’m not dramatic. At a point, I felt, what if this is not what the people want? What if this is how you play the game? Other than that, I felt a little bit intimidated,” Yousef stated.