BBNaija: Free them please – Yul Edochie attacks Nigerians condemning Tega & Boma for having an affair in the house

Nollywood Yul Edochie has attacked Nigerians condemning Tega and Boma for having an affair in the house.

Recall that Nigerians blasted Boma for involving himself in romantic relationship with Tega who is married.

However, Yul is not happy with Nigerians as he argued that the duo provided the needed content viewers asked for.

Yul in an Instagram post on Monday solicited support for the duo.

”If they didn’t give you guys content, na wahala. Now they gave you guys content, it’s still a problem. Nigerians sef, what can a person ever do to please you guys. You put adults inside a house so that they will give you content.

”They have given you people content yet you guys are still complaining. What exactly do you guys want? Abi the content don choke una? Free them please,” he wrote.

Boma and Tega were evicted on Sunday, along with Michael and Peace.

