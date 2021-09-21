BBNaija: “God buttered my bread today because I saw you taking off your bra” – Saga to Nini (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate Saga has disclosed that God buttered his bread by showing him Nini when she took off her bra.

During a conversation with the live-in lovers, Saga told Nini that he was lucky to see her taking off her bra. Although, he revealed that the scene was a “minute second” but it kept playing in his head.

“I prayed today… You didn’t know I saw you… that first time I said finally… it was like a mini-second when you were taking off your bra. But I have the the video in my head”.

