BBNaija: “I dreamt that you won the 90million naira” – Cross tells Liquorose

Big Brother Naija housemate Cross has got people talking on social media as he disclosed after waking up from his slumber that he dreamt Liquorose won the 90 million naira Grand Prize.

A little while after Cross woke up from his slumber, Liquorose and Emmanuel came out of the blue room and she(Liquorose) headed towards the lounge to meet Cross and Angel. Cross then revealed to her the dream he had just before he woke up.

He went on to say “Liquor, I dreamt that you won the 90 million”.

“Amen“, Liquorose replied.

In related news, housemate Liquorose has informed her lover Emmanuel late at night that she doesn’t want to look for him when she wakes up.

The duo was cuddled in each other arms on the bed as they discussed.