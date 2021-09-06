BBNaija: “I expected you to be among Top 5 but you decided to eat the forbidden apple” – Actress Tricia Eseigbe slams Boma

Actress Tricia Eseigbe has condemned evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma, for killing his game by eating the ‘forbidden apple’

Commenting under Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post, the actress said she had expected Boma to be among the Top 5 finalists.

“I don’t have time for foolishness and disrespect. Boma I expected you to be among the first 5 but NO u decided to eat the forbidden APPLE. That destroyed your game. Go to God and ask for forgiveness. @daddyfreeze Well done. You pieces the matter. Scruples.” she wrote.