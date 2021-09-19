BBNaija: ”I had a dream, Saskay was crying that she wants to go home” – WhiteMoney reveals

Housemate WhiteMoney has disclosed that in his dream, Saskay who’s up for possible eviction was crying and begging to go home.

In a conversation with his fellow Housemates, WhiteMoney suddenly remembered the dream he had, as he narrates it to the housemates present.

According to him, in his dream, Saskay was in tears. Talking to him, she said that she wanted to go home.

“I had a dream of Saskay crying, trying to talk to me lying down on that chair. No cap. Saskay was crying, she said she wants to go…”, he said.

However, Cross in his curious state couldn’t help but ask where Saskay wanted to go in his dream. WhiteMoney became more specific, as he stated that Saskay said she wanted to go home; she wanted to leave Big Brother Naija’s house.

