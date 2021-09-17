BBNaija: I like them together – Don Jazzy reveals as he excitedly ‘ships’ Liquorose & Emmanuel (video)

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season has birthed ‘ships’, but housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel warmed the hearts of many when they went on a date in the executive lounge.
Liquorose and Emmanuel is one ship that makes their fans happy and Nigerian celebrities like Don Jazzy has shown support.
In a video sighted on Instagram, the Mavin boss who was watching the couple on a date in the house gushed over them.
Don Jazzy revealed that he likes them together as he excitedly ‘shipped’ the dancer and her love interest.
