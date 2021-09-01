BBNaija: “If Boma & I have $ex and he tells Pere, what is my business?” – Tega (video)

It is week six in the Shine Ya Eyes edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house and things have gotten pretty heated so much that a housemate, Tega’s marriage is taking the heat.

BBNaija housemate, Tega, had earlier caused a buzz after she was seen making out with Boma after lights out.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as many people expressed disappointment in Tega due to the fact that she is married.

Many people were of the opinion that both Tega and Boma need to be evicted from the show due to their recent behavior.

Apparently Boma told Pere about the escapades he had with Tega 3days ago, and Pere told Angel.

Angel met with Tega yesterday, advising her to stay away from Boma for talking about their private moments.

Tega who was explaining to Boma said she asked why she should withdraw from Boma, adding that it’s their business to talk about what they want to as long as it’s not her mouth they are using.