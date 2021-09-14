BBNaija: “If I had the blueprint on how to win the 90 million, I would have shared it with everyone” – WhiteMoney

Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney seems to be a threat to others.

The housemate recently disclosed that if he had the blueprint on how to win the N90 Million grand prize, he would have revealed it to the rest of the housemates.

WhiteMoney who’s the current Head of House made this disclosure in a recent conversation with Queen, deputy Head of House.

According to him, if Big Brother has given him the blueprint, he would have shared it with the other housemates adding that he is one person who likes everyone to win. Stating that he isn’t a jealous, selfish, nor greedy person.

In a related post, WhiteMoney affirms his position when it comes to choosing between a life-changing opportunity and a woman.

According to WhiteMoney, he is not open to a committed relationship that can jeopardize his chances of making a name for himself on the show.

