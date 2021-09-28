BBNaija: “If I win, I will do a thanksgiving to God and give 10% back to the street” – WhiteMoney to Biggie

Big Brother Naija Housemate WhiteMoney has disclosed his grand intentions if he wins the 90 million naira Grand Prize.

During his Diary session, WhiteMoney was asked by Biggie what he will do with his money if he wins.

In response, WhiteMoney has disclosed that he will dance and give thanks to God with a white boxer, singlet, and a chewing stick in his mouth. He will dance and praise God because it’s not easy.

He further reveals that he will thank God with the fattest cow in the abattoir and he will give 10% back to the street where he belongs.

