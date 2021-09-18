BBNaija: “If you didn’t come to this house, I would have taken a voluntary exit” – Saga tells Nini

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Saga, has said he would have taken voluntary exit from the reality show if Nini was absent.

Saga said this while having a discussion with Nini on Friday.

According to him, he would have felt a piece of his life was missing if he didn’t have Nini in the house.

Saga said: “If you didn’t come to this house, I’d have taken a voluntary exit.”

Saskay, who heard it from a corner, called him a liar.

Saga, responding said: “I’m for real, I would have felt there was a missing piece of me if you were not in this house.”

Saga has been criticised for his obsession with Nini rather than focusing on the grand prize.

Recall that he was recently issued a second strike for whispering in the house and also punished by Biggie for failing the secret task.

