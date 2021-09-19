BBNaija: I’ll like Angel to win if she’s not evicted – Saskay

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Saskay, has revealed who she’ll love to win the prize Money worth N90m if evicted.

Saskay, Angel, Yousef, Emmanuel and Cross are up for possible eviction this Sunday.

At least, one of the housemates nominated will be evicted tonight.

When asked who she’ll love to win the show if evicted tonight, Saskay chose Angel.

According to her: I’ll like to see Angel win if she’s not evicted.”

Saskay also complained that Whitemoney does too much in the house, which makes her question his intention.

