BBNaija: Let Saga be, love & commonsense can’t mix – Actor Ime Bishop

Nollywood star, Ime Bishop, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has stated that fans should not judge Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, because of the latter’s love for Nini.

The comic actor stated this on Saturday via his verified Instagram page, as he said that love and commonsense is like oil and water that cannot mix.

He wrote, “Saga memes have been making rounds and you all are quick to judge until that sh*t hits you.

“When real love comes through the door, commonsense flies out through the window.

“In nearly all cases, Love and commonsense are like oil and water. They can’t just mix. Let the young man be, please”

He added, “Being a happy ‘mumu’ is the best.”

Bishop’s comment comes shortly after Saga went against Big Brother’s secret task because of his love for Nini.

In all of this, Nini had always made it clear to Saga that she has a boyfriend outside the show but the lovesick Saga did not deter in his pursuit.

As a result of these happenings, fans have created memes about Saga concerning his unrequited love for Nini.

