BBNaija: Liquorose instructed to start a fight with her love interest Emmanuel

BBNaija star, Liquorose has been instructed by Biggy to start a fight with her love interest Emmanuel.

Biggy gave Liquorose the secret task during her diary session on Tuesday.

She was also instructed to avoid him and make sure she makes everything look real.

He, however, promised to reward her with 200 BB token if she carries out the task successfully.

”Big Brother will like you to start a fight and avoid Emmanuel until your next diary session.

”Big brother might reward you with 200 BB toke if you carry out this task successfully.

In response, she said she is ready to carry out the task but begged Biggy to call it off before Sunday eviction.