BBNaija: “Making it to the finale makes me a winner” – Liquorose reveals

Housemate Liquorose has disclosed that she’s happy being in the finals and this feat depicts that she’s a winner.

During her diary session with Biggie, Liquorose has placed herself as the winner of the show and placed Pere on the last scale. She had further disclosed that winning the money will change her life and that of her family’s life.

Here’s the highlight of her diary session:

1} Making it to the finale makes me a winner.

2} Liquorose Top 6

1} Liquorose { winner}

2} Angel

3} WhiteMoney

4} Emmanuel

5} Cross

6} Pere

3} on the scale of 1-10, I’m 5/10 happy that Angel and Pere returned.

4} winning the show will not only change my life but also the life of people around me, I will put a smile on the face of lots of people with my winnings.

5} I believe in Giving.