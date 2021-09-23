BBNaija: Man offers Nini’s boyfriend N5Million to leave her for Saga ahead of show’s conclusion

A man has become a trending topic online after he recently offered the sum of five million naira to the boyfriend of BBNaija housemate, Nini, for him to quit the relationship for Saga to keep.

This is coming amid the emotional trauma that Saga faced after his love interest disappeared from the house for 24-hours.

In reaction to the emotional suffering, the aviator identified as @oku_yungx on Twitter took to his page to support Nini’s boyfriend with N5M to quit the relationship for Saga ahead of the show’s conclusion.

“If you are NINI’s boyfriend, please let Saga have her. I will send 5 million to your account. i don’t want him going through mental breakdown after the show,” he wrote.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria