BBNaija: “Men are already lining up to take care of my trip to Dubai” – Angel reveals

Housemate Angel has disclosed that there are men who are already pitching their tent on how to spoil her and take her for trips to Dubai.

In a conversation with other housemates, Saga revealed that he has made the sum of 7.1 million naira in the house.

In response, Angel disclosed that she does not know how much she has made in the house but she cannot wait to travel for the sponsored Dubai trip.

During the ongoing conversation, Pere reveals that he would travel with his girlfriend While Cross promised to ask a female friend, Amaka, if she would go with him.

Furthermore, Nini asked if their sponsored trip will cover for every expense they encounter in Dubai.

Pere answered Nini’s question that he doubted that every expense they encounter in Dubai is already paid for. So, it is wise to travel with your own personal money.

However, Angel responded, “I don’t think I will spend from my own money because I know men are already lining up to take care of it for me, my trip to Dubai will be sponsored by men.”