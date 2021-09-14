BBNaija: “Mentally, I am rooting for Saskay but socially I am rooting for Cross” – JayPaul reveals two housemates he wants to win the grand prize

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Jay Paul on Monday, said he is rooting for his love interest, Saskay and Cross.
JayPaul made this known in his post-eviction interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday.
JayPaul, who was evicted alongside Jackie B on Sunday, said he is rooting for Saskay because she is mentally good.
The Cross River-born also said he is rooting for Cross because he is playing a good game and other housemates have nothing against him.
“Mentally, I am rooting for Saskay because she is good, but socially I am rooting for Cross
“Cross is really playing a good game. He’s really is playing a great game.
“Nobody has anything against that guy.”
Meanwhile, there are now 11 housemates battling for the N90million grand prize.
Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria