BBNaija: “My target was to save either Yousef or Nini with veto power” – WhiteMoney

BBNaija housemate, WhiteMoney has revealed what he had planned to do if he had won veto power.

Recall that he was crowned the new head of house on Monday after winning the House games.

However, the veto power was given to the housemate who came second.

Reacting after the games, Whitemoney revealed he would have used his veto power to save Yousef or Nini.

Interestingly, Nini won the veto power, saved herself from possible eviction, and nominated Cross.

However, in a conversation with Queen at the executive lounge, he had told her that he was intentional about winning the veto power so as to save either Yousef or Nini from eviction. Although, he has to choose only one from the duo to save.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria