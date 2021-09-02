BBNaija: “My wife’s excessive love for Pere is giving me sleepless nights” – Man cries out

A man has cried out following his wife’s excessive love for the BBNaija housemate, Pere as he reveals that he’s having sleepless nights due to this.

According to him, he used to overlook his wife’s initial crush on Pere as just a mere celebrity crush until his wife began to take it to a whole new level, by uttering some vulgar words and touching herself whenever she sights him on the screen.

The man also recalled when his wife woke him up from sleep just to tell him that Pere is so handsome. This act has therefore caused the man to worry.

Sharing his story, he wrote:

The love my wife have for Pere of BigBrother is not to talk about. At first I didn’t let it bother me until Tuesday night when she woke me up telling me I needed to see how Pere dressed that he’s handsome, I told her to let me sleep. And she came back and woke me again saying how much she loves Pere, Pere my pu**y is for you…”

Read the story below: