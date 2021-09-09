BBNaija: She is disgracing herself on National TV – Angel trends online after she told Emmanuel that she wants to have make love to him

BBNaija’s Angel has left viewers shocked after she told Emmanuel that she wants to have sex with him.

It happened as they discussed while Emmanuel ate. Recall that Emmanuel is currently in a ‘relationship’ with Liquorose.

However, it seems Angel has her eyes on him.

During a discussion, Angel told Emmanuel to his face that she wants to sleep with him.

Fans of the show who watched the video have been calling Angel names for pestering Emmanuel when she knows that he’s with Liquourose.

Watch video below:

Reactions below: