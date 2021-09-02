BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Actress Lizzy Jay Slams Those Criticizing Tega

Nigerian actress and comic content creator, Lizzy Jay, alias Iya Ibadan, has come for those criticizing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega for her sexual relationship with Boma.

Lizzy Jay took to her Instagram Stories to lash at critics of the reality TV star.

In her words:

“I’ve read a lot of outrage from people over a married woman (BBN Tega) having something with a man… And most of these write ups are targeting the woman, yabbing and berating her.. In all of these write up, I haven’t seen one that berates the man, it’s very annoying, why do we blame women every time for everything?”

See her full post below: