BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Emmanuel, Cross, Liquorose Make It To Finals

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Cross, Emmanuel, and Liquorose have successfully made it to the final week of the sixth season of the reality TV show.

This means that the remaining housemates – Saga, Nini, Queen, White Money, Angel, and Pere – have been placed on possible evictions this week.

There were no nominations as usual on Monday night.

Big Brother changed the system and made all the housemates play the Ultimate Veto Power game.

Emmanuel emerged as the winner and automatically received immunity for the ninth week thereby taking him straight to the final week.

Emmanuel then chose Liquorose as Head of House and Cross as Deputy Head of House thereby making them also immune to possible evictions in the penultimate week.

The winner of the Shine Ya Eye edition will be crowned on October 3rd, 2021.