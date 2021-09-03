BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Family Members Have Betrayed Me Many Times – Yousef

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yousef has said that he was betrayed many times by people who were supposed to come to his aid.

Yousef disclosed this to Big Brother during his diary session on Friday.

According to the reality TV star, his family seemed to enjoy watching him in a lowly position when they could easily have helped him.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Fans React As Yousef Says He’s In An Open Relationship

In his words:

“There were times when I needed just a thousand naira and family would not help me. I have been through a lot. I have been betrayed so many times and disappointed as well. It was as if they enjoyed watching me in that position.”