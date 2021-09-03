BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Fans React As Boma, Angel Clash

The clash between BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Boma and Angel, has moved fans and viewers to drop their different takes on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls that the 21-year-old writer and the 34-year-old actor got into a heated clash as they hurled abusive words at each other on Thursday night.

Reacting to the clash, @Shadesoflight3 wrote, “No but these hms are sooo unfair to Angel, so unfair ; the night of Pere & WM’s fight, the whole house was on fire and Pere didn’t even say half the mean and wicked things Boma said to Angel. But look at them today, it’s soo sad cl.”

@Obacruze wrote, “Let’s be honest. The internet is not talking about angel and how she handled the whole Boma saga enough. First, he lied and he attacked her family. If Na me, blood go don flow. Many of you don’t even know angel’s parents. They live in the calmest places in Lagos but that’s not even the point. If it’s about money then Boma has no say against Angel. Na ment?!”

@Yvon_Faust wrote, “Not Queen cracking me up saying Boma left his house to come to BBN to use innocent children to do Okro #BBNaija”

@Ehneskay_Tim wrote, “This Boma and Angel’s fight reminds me of the fight Tacha and Seyi had during the double wahala season. We all know who won, who is winning now. These agbaya useless men will try to demean you, try to bring you down because they know they are not worthy of you. Don’t let them.”