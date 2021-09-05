BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Fans React As Boma, Tega Make Out In Executive Lounge

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Tega and Boma, found themselves in the Executive Lounge on Saturday and decided to seize the opportunity to their best benefits.

The reality TV stars went in to have a nice time together and got intimate in the process of enjoying their stay in the Lounge.

They both shared a passionate kiss and went further to the private parts.

This has aroused reactions from viewers who trooped to Instagram to drop their opinions on the ongoing romance between the duo.

@ekua_paula_ wrote, “Tega enjoy this night for the last because you coming out to see real pepper. Fame self dey shame for you.”

@silojay01 wrote, “Conscience 10000% dead!”

@buck_horlar wrote, “Executive Lounge wey everybody dey manage e reach your turn you turn am to motel.”

@doshikya wrote, “Biggie please give Tega a strike for Adultery. This is sorrowful.”