BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’m Scared Of Getting Pregnant As A Virgin – Nini

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, has revealed that she is a virgin.

The reality TV star did not stop there as she also added that she had up to seven pregnancy scares during her stay in the Big Brother house.

Nini said this at Saturday night’s party during a conversation with fellow housemate, Cross.

Read Also: #BBNaija: I can get anyone a job, even President Buhari can’t ignore me – Nini

In her words:

“I am a virgin. I said I’m a virgin. Is it your virginity? You don’t know me well enough to be sure that I’m not. What do you want me to tell you. Like yesterday, I had pregnancy scare before my period came and I have had pregnancy scare seven times ever since I came to this house. Because sometimes, just like Mary got pregnant by Immaculate conception, I used to be scared it could happen to me.”