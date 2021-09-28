BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’ve Never Spent More Than 2 Weeks With My Mum – Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross, has said that his mum has never seen or been with him for more than two weeks because she is an evangelist who moves around from place to place.

According to Cross, his time on the show is the first time his mum and his siblings will see him engage for more than a month despite the fact that his siblings view his life on his Snapchat Stories.

Cross also said that he is glad that he has been able to come on the Big Brother Naija platform to let the world see his vulnerability.